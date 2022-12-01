Businesses operated by Fresno State students and alumni will sell baked goods, custom screen-printed clothing and tote bags, handmade jewelry and other products and services at the inaugural Craig School of Business Student Business Expo, to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Peters Business Building.

A project of the student-managed Craig Student Store, the Student Business Expo is intended to shine a spotlight on the entrepreneurial spirit of Fresno State students and alumni and inspire more students to start their own businesses.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of the public are encouraged to visit the Student Business Expo to start their holiday gift shopping and support student businesses. Complimentary doughnuts and refreshments will be provided.