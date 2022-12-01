Several Fresno State departments and programs will host a presentation by Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the women-led peace group CodePink and human rights group Global Exchange. Benjamin has been an advocate for social justice for more than 40 years.

With her book tour on her 10th book, “War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict” with Nicolas J.S. Davis, she will speak and do a book signing from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. This is a free, in-person event, taking place in Grosse Industrial Tech Building, Room 101. Books will be available to purchase for $20.

Sponsors for this event include Africana Studies, Anthropology, Asian American Studies, the Ethics Center, Humanics, Peace and Conflict Studies, Political Science and Sociology, as well as Peace Fresno and other community groups.