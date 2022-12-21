While most campus services will be closed over the winter break, winter intersession classes through the Division of Continuing and Global Education will be held from Dec. 26 to Jan. 13. Additional information about winter intersession classes can be found online.

Most other campus offices and services will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and resuming operations on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Fresno State Library will be closed from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, but will provide virtual services during the last week in December. The library will open again for regular services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from Jan. 3 to Jan. 19 except for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Jan. 16. The library is also closed on weekends.

The Gibson Farm Market will be closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, reopening for its regular business hours on Jan. 3. The Kennel Bookstore will also be closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, only opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 27 so students can purchase intersession textbooks and materials. The bookstore will resume its regular hours on Jan. 3.

The Student Health and Counseling Center will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, reopening at 8 a.m. Jan. 3. After-hours medical advice or counseling is available 24/7 by calling the main line of the Student Health and Counseling Center at 559.278.2734. Students experiencing a medical emergency should call 911. Students experiencing a mental health crisis should call 911, or call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or go to Exodus Crisis Stabilization Center, 4411 E. Kings Canyon Road, in Fresno.

The Student Cupboard will be closed starting Dec. 23 and will reopen Jan. 3.

Campus will also be closed on Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The first day of instruction for the spring semester is Thursday, Jan. 19.

For emergencies during the winter break, contact the Fresno State Police Department at 559.278.8400.