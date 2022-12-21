Stories inspire us. They connect us. They inform us of all the wonderful things — and sometimes challenging things — happening at the Fresno State campus that holds a special meaning to so many in the Central Valley and beyond. Stories are how we relate to one another, and oftentimes stories spark us to take action — whether it’s giving to a worthwhile cause, attending an event or rallying support. At Fresno State, stories create a bond between thousands of alumni, friends, students, prospective students and other community members. Here is a glimpse, in no particular order, at some of the editor’s picks for the top 22 stories of 2022 — from the biggest campus news to the most touching and well-done storytelling from the university over the past year.

‘Unseen Data’: How measuring the university’s impact goes beyond the rankings How do you measure the impact of a university? With many in academia and the media scrutinizing the validity of popular college rankings systems, it’s a fair question, one that has surfaced quite a bit of late. Journalists and academics alike have called rankings systems into question. At Fresno State, rankings are just part of the picture that demonstrates the university’s value to students and to the region — and the university has had some rankings to be proud of recently.

Bulldog Football Year in Photos: A championship season in the making After some tough losses and injuries to star players, including quarterback Jake Haener, Fresno State limped to a 1-4 start in a season that began with so much promise. Behind the resilient, unwavering approach of coach Jeff Tedford, the Bulldogs never lost hope, winning nine straight games to finish the season, including a dominant Mountain West championship win at Boise State and a blowout win over Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl with an estimated 27,000 Red Wavers in attendance. Fresno State became the first team in NCAA history to start 1-4 and finish with 10 wins.

Carnegie elevates Fresno State’s research classification On the strength of significant growth in research activities in recent years, Fresno State has been elevated to “Doctoral University — High Research Activity,” or R2 status, according to the most recent Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Only 14 California universities share this designation, including seven universities in the CSU system. The University received a record $57.7 million in research grants and contracts to fund projects across campus in 2021-22: from Alzheimer’s research to energy innovations, from public health needs to the support of dairy businesses.

Photo Gallery: Explore the new Resnick Student Union Fresno State officially opened the new, state-of-the-art Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union on Oct. 4 in the heart of campus, just south of the Kennel Bookstore. In March 2018, Fresno State students voted to construct a new student union to welcome and accommodate a growing student body on campus. As longtime supporters of Fresno State’s mission to support the San Joaquin Valley’s brightest young minds, philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of The Wonderful Company, pledged $10 million to make this new facility a reality.

How Fresno State partnered with Fresno Chaffee Zoo on new Kingdoms of Asia Gazing up at the intricate rockwork beneath the remnants of an ancient Cambodian temple, a group of students follows its professor through the entryway as if it’s a portal into another time and place. The dense jungle landscape has reclaimed the temple, with trees sprouting high atop the structure and roots as thick as boa constrictors seemingly squeezing the stone façade into submission. As birds chirp and siamang apes sing nearby, the group scans the horizon, wary of predators. Just a few feet away is a gently flowing stream, known as a popular watering hole for Malayan tigers, and home to the Sunda gharial, a large crocodilian species. What an adventure this is going to be.