The student-run Geomatics Engineering Club of Fresno State’s Lyles College of Engineering will hold its 62nd annual Geomatics Engineering Conference from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union. The conference focuses on land surveying, photogrammetry, unmanned aerial systems, geographical information systems and global positioning systems. Nearly 20 guest speakers from industry, government and academia will speak about a variety of topics. More than $1 million in scholarships have been awarded at this annual conference over the years. Several vendors also will exhibit the latest technologies in geographical information systems, surveying and more. To register, visit bit.ly/GMEConf2023. INFO: Dr. Scott Peterson at scpeterson@csufresno.edu or 559.278.1602.
62nd annual geomatics engineering conference set for Jan. 12-13
By Yesenia Fuentes|January 9th, 2023|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: Lyles College of Engineering|Comments Off on 62nd annual geomatics engineering conference set for Jan. 12-13
Related Posts
-
Grad student earns Welty Award for Excellence in Community ServiceJanuary 13th, 2023
-
Fresno State will be closed for Martin Luther King holidayJanuary 13th, 2023
-
Three creative writing alumni publish debut books in 2022January 11th, 2023
-
$4.1 million available in western dairy farm innovation grantsJanuary 9th, 2023
-
Unveiling the top 22 stories of 2022December 21st, 2022