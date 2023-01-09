The student-run Geomatics Engineering Club of Fresno State’s Lyles College of Engineering will hold its 62nd annual Geomatics Engineering Conference from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union. The conference focuses on land surveying, photogrammetry, unmanned aerial systems, geographical information systems and global positioning systems. Nearly 20 guest speakers from industry, government and academia will speak about a variety of topics. More than $1 million in scholarships have been awarded at this annual conference over the years. Several vendors also will exhibit the latest technologies in geographical information systems, surveying and more. To register, visit bit.ly/GMEConf2023. INFO: Dr. Scott Peterson at scpeterson@csufresno.edu or 559.278.1602.