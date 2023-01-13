The Fresno State campus will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The library will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Kennel Bookstore will be closed on Jan. 16, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Campus emergencies should be reported to the University Police Department at 559.278.8400.

Fresno State’s African American Programs and Services will commemorate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a program at noon Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Fresno State Peace Garden.