Fresno State’s University Theatre and the Contemporary Dance Ensemble will present its spring dance concert, “Connections: 2023.” The production is under the artistic direction of Kenneth Balint.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 18 and Feb. 21 through 25, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the John Wright Theatre on campus. Tickets are $17 for adults; $15 for Fresno State faculty, staff, alumni and military; and $10 for all students. Children under 5 are not permitted.

“Connections: 2023” features the choreography of artistic director Kenneth Balint; nationally renowned San Francisco-based Robert Moses; California-based dance artist, scholar and activist Bernard Brown; and student choreographer in residence Zachary Garcia.

The concert features six powerful and provocative repertory dance works, including “Unquenched Thirst,” a melding of African Diasporic movement and postmodern sensibilities by Brown; “The Supplicant,” a ferocious and confrontational work by Moses; “There is Something in the Water,” Garcia’s movement and sensory exploration; and three works by Balint, including “Episteme 1-2-3,” “Connections: Dismal or Insight” and “Intravenous ’80s.”

“The Contemporary Dance Ensemble is known for its eclectic movement, challenging choreography, fierce dancing and thought-provoking themes,” Balint said. “And This year is no exception.”

The concert features performances by students Garcia, Shawnee Avila, Collin Bresenio, Cassandra Cervantes, Briana Chambers, Emmalee Escobar, Jose Escobar-Lemus, Chloe Ito-Haro, Alicia Longoria, Gianna McCurry, Julia Moreno Galvan, Abigail Salyer, Ashley Wafer and Aaleyah Wilson.

Fresno State no longer requires masks to be worn indoors, but based on updated guidance from public health experts, the university highly recommends that all students, faculty and staff, regardless of vaccination status, wear a surgical grade or KN95 mask indoors. Doors open 30 minutes before the curtain. Latecomers will not be permitted, and there are no refunds or exchanges. The box office is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and one hour before each performance, and it accepts cash, check or credit card payments.

Parking is free for shows on Friday through Sunday nights. For shows on Tuesday through Thursday, parking permits are required and can be purchased at dispensers in parking lots on campus.

For more information, contact the box office at 559.278.2216 or universitytheatre@csufresno.edu.