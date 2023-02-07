The executive board of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi will recognize national Phi Kappa Phi week Feb. 6 through 10 on the Fresno State campus. Fresno State board members will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at a table in between the University Student Union and University Center to answer questions.

“The goal is to raise awareness and to let those in the community know about the fellowship, scholarship and award opportunities, among many other benefits of Phi Kappa Phi,” said chapter president Dr. Joy Goto, interim dean of the Division of Research and Graduate Studies at Fresno State.

Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine and headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline honor society. The society has chapters on more than 325 college and university campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. The Fresno State chapter, founded in 1953, celebrates its 70th birthday this year.

Each year, Phi Kappa Phi inducts about 25,000 students, faculty and staff. The mission of the society is “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

To learn more about the society’s award and grant programs, follow the Fresno State chapter of Phi Kappa Phi on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.