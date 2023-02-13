Fresno State faculty, staff and students will host over 20 events showcasing their research and community and industry outreach efforts from Tuesday to Thursday, Feb. 14 to 16, at the 56th annual World Ag Expo at the International Agri-Center (4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare).

Agricultural Ambassador program students will host a campus information booth that opens at 9 a.m. each day in the education pavilion to share information about Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology programs with prospective students and the public in the Career and Education Pavilion (Booth 7002-03).

All Fresno State alumni are invited to RSVP for a special reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, to meet Dr. Rolston St. Hilaire, the new Jordan College dean, as well as other Fresno State faculty and staff. Guests can also enjoy student-produced wine and food at the event in VIP Tent II, sponsored by Bank of America, near gates 16 and 18. St. Hilaire will also help serve free Fresno State ice cream at the Ag Ambassadors booth that day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fresno State’s live mascots, Victor E. Bulldog III and IV, will be available for pictures at the Wednesday afternoon alumni reception, as well as from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Ag Ambassadors booth.

The campus Institute for Food and Agriculture is coordinating seminars that cover a wide range of agricultural trends and topics related to the campus dairy program, agricultural education and career skill enhancement, cheese product development and sensory research, crop allocation trends, drought tolerant crops, field and packing house food safety, study abroad food industry programs, weed management and wind energy technology.

Other presentations — arranged by the California Water Institute and Center for Irrigation Technology – focus on irrigation and groundwater topics and practices and innovative technologies.

Water, Energy and Technology Center campus staff will cap the expo with an innovation pitch event at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, featuring new ag innovations from the Blue Tech Valley and Valley Ventures accelerator programs.

More than 100,000 people from around the world and nearly all 50 states visit the Tulare event annually to see the latest in farm equipment and technology. This year, the world’s largest agricultural exposition will host nearly 100 in-person seminars and a wide range of industry exhibitors and special events.

For more information, see the Fresno State event and seminar schedule, or contact Geoff Thurner at 559.977.3969 or gthurner@csufresno.edu.