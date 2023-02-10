Fresno State students from the Ag Ambassadors program will host a World Ag Expo information table from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12, at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport luggage area (5175 E. Clinton Way). More than 100,000 visitors from around the world and nearly all 50 states attend the Tulare event annually to see the latest in farm equipment and technology. The world’s largest agricultural exposition also will feature more than 100 seminars and a wide range of industry exhibitors and special events from Tuesday to Thursday, Feb. 14 to 16, including over 20 events hosted by Fresno State faculty, staff and students at the 56th annual World Ag Expo at the International Agri-Center (4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare). INFO TABLE CONTACT: Maria Clemente, mari182@mail.fresnostate.edu, or Geoff Thurner, gthurner@csufresno.edu .
Students welcome World Ag Expo airport travelers
By Geoff Thurner|February 10th, 2023|Categories: Fresno State|Tags: ag ambassadors, Jordan|Comments Off on Students welcome World Ag Expo airport travelers
Related Posts
-
Fresno State hosts inaugural campus Hmong New Year CelebrationDecember 8th, 2022
-
March Match Up exceeds goal of $100,000 to battle student hungerApril 6th, 2018
-
Commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.January 18th, 2018
-
HHM: UndocuQueer Panel Sept. 27September 25th, 2017