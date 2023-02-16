The Fresno State campus will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, for the Presidents Day holiday. The library will reopen at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market reopens at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, and the Kennel Bookstore will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Campus emergencies should be reported to the University Police Department at 559.278.8400.
Fresno State campus closed on Presidents Day
