Fresno State’s Lyles College of Engineering will kick off its annual celebration of National Engineers Week (Feb. 19 through 25) with a Women in Engineering panel featuring female engineers, construction managers and students at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 21, on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3HtJFzJ.

National Engineers Week events:

Feb. 22: Stantec Day, global architecture, engineering and design firm Stantec will hold a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Industrial Technology (Room 160). Students from all majors within the Lyles College are encouraged to bring their resume for same-day interviews with industry experts.

Feb. 23: SoCal schools tour, students from Azusa High School, Monrovia High School and Charter Oak High School will visit from 1 to 3 p.m. to tour engineering facilities and hear from a panel of Lyles College students.

Feb. 23: Winter Warm-up Mixer, hosted by the Lyles College Alumni and Friends Chapter at 5:30 p.m. at Full Circle Brewing Co. (712 Fulton Street) in downtown Fresno.

Feb. 23: Bowling Night, 7 to 9 p.m. at the University Student Union Bulldog Bowl. Students will compete tournament-style and will be teamed up based on their Lyles College majors.

Feb. 24: Trane Technologies Tech Talk, featuring presenter Emma Van Fossen from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Industrial Technology building (Room 160). A Q&A will take place at the end of the talk.

Feb. 25: MESA Saturday Academy. The Mathematics Engineering Science Achievement Schools Program at Fresno State is hosting workshops for 500 middle school and high school students from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

INFO: Hernan Maldonado at hernanm@mail.fresnostate.edu or 559.278.5408.