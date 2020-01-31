Chevron powers innovation with $450,000 gift to Fresno State

Thanks to generous support from Chevron, several Fresno State programs will benefit, improving STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education for current and future students.

Chevron announced a $450,000 donation to Fresno State on Jan. 31 in support of initiatives in engineering, science and homecoming.

“Chevron is proud to continue our support of Fresno State in these endeavors, which benefit not only students, but the entire community and region,” said Megan Lopez, Chevron’s public affairs representative. “We are committed to raising the quality of life for underserved students from Fresno-area communities.”

This is Chevron’s third gift of this magnitude to Fresno State programs since 2017.

“My colleagues and I deeply appreciate Chevron’s bold and generous support of our students’ success,” said Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro. “By partnering with Chevron, together, we are bridging our region’s gap in STEM educators and leaders while also meeting California’s workforce needs by providing a steady pipeline of engineers and scientists.”

Chevron will support the following Fresno State initiatives:

$250,000 — Lyles College of Engineering’s Foundation for Success Initiative will focus on freshmen and sophomore students pursuing engineering and construction management degrees. The two-year pilot program will result in the implementation of high-impact and proven learning practices that will include transition to college and early professional development, bridge courses, supplemental instruction, technical skills development workshops and mentor networks. This will impact about 400 students per year. The goal is to increase four- and six-year graduation rates of our students by 30% to 40% over the next six years.

$180,000 — Chemistry and Physics Outreach, College of Science and Mathematics: Previous Chevron support has enabled the Physics Outreach program to inspire the next generation of scientists, taking fun and interactive physics demonstrations out into the community to K-12 STEM educators in rural, underserved and underrepresented communities. Additional funding will allow that same kind of outreach with the establishment of a Chemistry Outreach program. These outreach programs also give Fresno State students pursuing a career in K-12 education the opportunity to enhance their skills and build greater confidence by teaching science in an actual classroom.

$20,000 — Homecoming, Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management: Chevron will be the presenting sponsor of Fresno State Homecoming, a signature event each fall not only for students and alumni but for the entire community. Homecoming strengthens the ties between alumni and their college alma mater and creates memorable campus experiences for current students.

“These three initiatives lead to student recruitment, retention and ultimately graduation, helping us meet our aggressive graduation goals that benefit the entire state of California,” Castro said.

For more information, contact Lisa Boyles at lboyles@csufresno.edu or 559.278.5366.