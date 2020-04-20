Even in these unprecedented times in our rapidly changing world, Fresno State hasn’t lost sight of its mission — to boldly educate and empower students for success.
With a rapid transition from face-to-face to virtual instruction in March, the University wants students to know support services are still available to help ensure student success. With physical distancing across campus, services that were once accomplished in person can still be accessed remotely.
“I know that right now a lot of people are overwhelmed by this transition, and they’re just wondering, ‘Am I going to get through today?’ let alone day after day. I’d love to remind students that this is temporary,” said Dr. Tamera Pullins, associate vice president of Student Success Services at Fresno State, “All of the support systems that you had in terms of support outside of the classroom are still available.”
Fresno State students are entering the final stretch to the end of the academic year and, for almost 6,500 graduates, that means completing their degree requirements.
It’s more important than ever to keep that Bulldog focus on the finish line.
Here are some resources to help.
- Academic Advising: For students struggling with classes, Academic Advising is a good starting point to get help. Academic Advising is available by phone, email or Zoom. For those still deciding on a major, contact 559.278.1787 or angelab@csufresno.edu or email your assigned, undeclared adviser directly. For those who have already declared a major, visit the advising center website for the appropriate school or college to see how to connect with your major adviser, who is also telecommuting.
- Career Development Center: Students can schedule a Zoom meeting with a career counselor at 559.278.2381 or careers@csufresno.edu. Download a list of employers who are hiring now.
- DISCOVERe Hub: Anyone can receive assistance or training with mobile devices or apps. Since Fresno State began its transition to virtual education, over 3,000 iPads and over 1,300 mobile hotspots have been deployed to students to help ensure a smooth transition. For questions about tablet trainings and support, or to learn best practices for how to be more effective using Zoom for virtual classes, contact the DISCOVERe Hub at discovere@mail.fresnostate.edu or 559.278.1812.
- Financial Aid: The Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships is taking phone appointments at 559.278.2182. To submit documents, email them as attachments to 5592784833@fax.csufresno.edu or fax them to 559.278.4833.
- Learning Center: Nearly 140 tutors are now offering tutoring online. Check out the online tutoring schedule.
- Library support: Contact a Fresno State librarian via chat reference at 559.278.2551 or emailref@mail.fresnostate.edu. Librarians are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Money Management Center: Many resources are available to help students learn how to navigate their financial issues, including the Unlea$hed Money Portal.
- Office of the Registrar and Admissions: Questions about registration and admissions are now being handled by phone or email at 559.278.4743 or fsregistrar@csufresno.edu. There is also a new live chat feature available during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Services for Students with Disabilities: Appointments are still available by phone or email at 559.278.2811 or ssdstaff@mail.fresnostate.edu. Additional information is available on the website.
- Student Cupboard: The Student Cupboard is still open for its regular operating hours to provide groceries, diapers and hygiene products in this challenging time. Staff members will greet students at the door, verify their student ID cards and hand them a pre-assembled bag of items.
- Student Health and Counseling Center: This resource remains open and medical and counseling services continue to be offered to students. Students can call 559.278.2734 to schedule an appointment. Students experiencing a mental health crisis outside of business hours should call 911 or go to Exodus Crisis Stabilization Center, 4411 E. Kings Canyon Rd. in Fresno, or call 559.453.1008.
“We’re in this together and we’re here for you,” Pullins said. “This too shall pass, and we look forward to that time when we’re all together again.”