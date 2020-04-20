Even in these unprecedented times in our rapidly changing world, Fresno State hasn’t lost sight of its mission — to boldly educate and empower students for success.

With a rapid transition from face-to-face to virtual instruction in March, the University wants students to know support services are still available to help ensure student success. With physical distancing across campus, services that were once accomplished in person can still be accessed remotely.

“I know that right now a lot of people are overwhelmed by this transition, and they’re just wondering, ‘Am I going to get through today?’ let alone day after day. I’d love to remind students that this is temporary,” said Dr. Tamera Pullins, associate vice president of Student Success Services at Fresno State, “All of the support systems that you had in terms of support outside of the classroom are still available.”

Fresno State students are entering the final stretch to the end of the academic year and, for almost 6,500 graduates, that means completing their degree requirements.

It’s more important than ever to keep that Bulldog focus on the finish line.

Here are some resources to help.

“We’re in this together and we’re here for you,” Pullins said. “This too shall pass, and we look forward to that time when we’re all together again.”