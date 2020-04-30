Council Vice-President Paul Caprioglio and Councilmember Esmeralda Soria invite community members to participate in the City of Fresno “Ovation for Frontline Workers” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, to rally support and recognition to all the City of Fresno frontline workers helping combat COVID-19. Our frontline workers are heroes and they deserve to know they have supporters all around them.

Caprioglio, whose District 4 includes the Fresno State campus, will mark the occasion outside the Save Mart Center’s Shehadey Tower, which will be lighted up in blue in support of frontline workers. Fresno State Police will be represented by several officers and patrol cars. Soria will mark the event from her home in District 1.

Caprioglio and Soria ask that all Fresno residents step outside their front door for five minutes to make some noise for health-care workers, farmworkers, grocery workers, code enforcement officers, public transportation drivers, police officers, sanitation workers, firefighters and all workers providing essential services, helping our community respond to the spread of COVID-19.

Community members are encouraged to share their personal “ovation” via photo or video using the hashtag ‘#FresnoOvation’ on social media. Please respect social distancing guidelines during the ovation.