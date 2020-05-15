For over 30 years, CSU Summer Arts has assembled some of the world’s best creative artists to teach and inspire students across all art genres. Due to the impact of COVID-19, CSU Summer Arts was forced to cancel the 2020 season that was scheduled to be hosted at Fresno State. However, in an effort to foster creativity and inspire hope, the CSU Summer Arts program has established a one-time scholarship opportunity open to any current California State University student.

Two merit scholarships valued at $500 each are up for grabs, and details on how to apply can be found on the program’s Instagram and Facebook pages. All entries are due by midnight June 5. Winners will be announced on June 26.

“We hope that students will find a fun and creative way to stay connected to their art,” said Joanne Sharp, assistant director of the CSU Summer Arts program. “It is also a great way for non-art majors to connect with their fellow students and participate in something that gives them a mental health break during all this uncertainty.”

INFO: Mariah Walton at mwalton@calstate.edu.