Customers came out again in large numbers to buy 34,521 ears of Fresno State sweet corn on Monday, May 25, the first day the popular product was available this year at the Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market (5368 N. Chestnut Ave.) on campus. First day totals included 21,038 ears of yellow corn and 13,483 ears of white corn. Each ear cost 50 cents per ear when bought individually.

More than 320 customers were in line when the store opened at 8 a.m., but the wait was barely over an hour at most thanks to a new outdoor shopping system for those only wanting to buy corn. The temporary outdoor mobile station also sold nearly 1,800 bags of pre-bagged ears that included 10 ears of yellow corn for $7. Corn was also sold inside the market with other student-made products from the University Agricultural Laboratory.

Per government shopping guidelines, customers were asked to shop by themselves; wear face masks; use hand sanitizer stations; and not put corn back in bins or shuck or peel. Social distancing and extra employee sanitation measures were used both inside and outside the store, and a decreased number of shoppers were allowed in the store at a time.

The market will continue to be open seven days a week through the Fourth of July holiday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds from the Gibson Farm Market support Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology students and programs. Nearly all the goods are produced with the help of student employees and classes that use the campus farm to give them hands-on experience. INFO: Jeremy Lewis at 559.278.4511, Gibson Farm Market Facebook page.