Fresno State was named a 2020 Champion of Higher Education for its commitment to ensuring a strong transfer pathway for students from community colleges to California State University campuses. The award is given by the Campaign for College Opportunity, a California nonprofit focused on making sure Californians have an equal opportunity to attend and succeed in college.

This fall, about 2,600 transfer students enrolled at Fresno State helping to boost overall enrollment to a record high. The University is one of the most affordable campuses in the CSU system when it comes to tuition and fees, and it has the lowest campus mandatory fees in the CSU, including fees for health services and instructionally-related activities among others.