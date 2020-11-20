Students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to join the College of Science and Mathematics at Fresno State for the sixth annual Department of Mathematics Day from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. About 200 attendees from the Fresno State community participate each year. The day consists of a virtual celebration of mathematics with talks, games and performances. An awards ceremony will follow at 3:30 p.m.

“These past few months have been very challenging for all of us, but especially our students,” said faculty member Earvin Balderama. “So putting together a Department of Mathematics Day this year, even in a virtual setting, is especially important for us to show our appreciation and support for students’ hard work and perseverance. [The event] is a chance to take a little break, enjoy some math games and presentations, and build strong bonds and friendships with a community based on the appreciation and enjoyment of math. We want to make [the day] as fun and engaging as possible for all and hope that [it] will boost everyone’s spirits and show that we’re all in this together.”