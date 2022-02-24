Super Sunday, the flagship event of the California State University African American Initiative, will be held in a hybrid fashion this year to share an empowering message to predominantly Black churches throughout California about the importance of preparing for college.

Ten Fresno churches and one in Madera will participate with in-person events, virtual live presentations and prerecorded messages on Sunday, Feb. 27. Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval will attend an 11:10 a.m. in-person service at Second Baptist Church of Fresno (1041 E. Jensen Ave.). Worship will be led by Pastor Lawrence Clinkscale. Several Fresno State alumni will also participate as keynote speakers for each church.

“I’m truly excited to share this special event with Pastor Clinkscale and his congregation. The pursuit of higher education dovetails directly with the betterment of the soul. It is through education that we give back to our community and find spiritual nourishment in the service of others,” Jiménez-Sandoval said. “I can’t wait to showcase how our campus community welcomes all students to an experience that will prepare them to be visionary leaders of the future.”

The CSU has partnered with faith-based leaders statewide to host Super Sunday for more than a decade. It is estimated the CSU has reached nearly 1 million students and their families through the annual community event.

In addition to Second Baptist Church of Fresno, the other churches participating include:

Bethesda Churches (Champion Center, Southeast, Dakota Main Campus), prerecorded virtual, Pastor Tobaise Brookins.

Family Community Church, in person 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Rev. Chester McGensy.

Olive Baptist Church, prerecorded virtual 10:30 a.m., Interim Rev. Richard Norman.

Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church (Madera), in person 11:30 a.m., Dr. Sammie Neely Jr.

Saints Community Church of God in Christ, in person and live virtual 11 a.m., Pastor B.E. McAlister.

Saint Rest Baptist Church, live virtual 10:30 a.m., Pastor D.J. Criner.

Moments of Blessings House of Prayer with Dr. Marie Archie and Westside Church of God in Christ with Pastor Paul Binion celebrated Super Sunday during services this past Sunday.

Super Sunday is one of many events supported by the CSU to increase the preparation, retention and graduation of African American students. The year-round partnership between the CSU and African American community leaders throughout the state provides additional outreach, support and preparation, such as campus college and career fairs, financial aid completion workshops, Cal State Apply clinics and more.

For more information, visit Fresno State’s African American Initiative website or contact Wendy Nelson at wendyw@csufresno.edu or 559.278.5374.