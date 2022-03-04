To signal a strengthening of ties between multiple Fresno State academic departments and Fresno Chaffee Zoo, leaders of both organizations signed a memorandum of understanding March 4 near the African Adventure exhibit.

“Today’s event formalizes our expanded partnership with Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Our partnership with this world-class zoo is exciting for our professors and students, as the zoo represents a plethora of collaborative hands-on experiences in areas including biology and ecosystems, marketing, interior design, service learning and many more,” said Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval.

“A perfect example of the broad impact of this partnership is the research being done by Fresno State students, in collaboration with the zoo and other organizations, to save the blunt-nosed leopard lizard from extinction. The knowledge our students gain when they work with community partners on real-world problems is transformative and impactful.”

Through this partnership, both organizations seek to create the following opportunities, which will benefit both the zoo, students at Fresno State and the greater Fresno community:

Programs that will further both institutions’ mutual goals of science, conservation, diversity, innovation and community building.

Internships that will provide professional exposure to Fresno State students.

Cooperative programs that look to identify and mitigate issues of access, equity and social and environmental justice in the Central Valley.

Forums to allow the exchange of information and technical knowledge between staff at each institution.

“This partnership allows us to build a stronger relationship with the area’s leading academic institution and helps future leaders learn about the broad scope of programs and expertise at the zoo, including species conservation on a local, state and national scale,” said Fresno Chaffee Zoo CEO Jon Forrest Dohlin. “We look forward to seeing this partnership grow and find new ways for the zoo to have a greater impact in Fresno and its surrounding communities.”

About Fresno Chaffee Zoo: Fresno Chaffee Zoo is a 39-acre Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo. It is home to over 200 different species and features exhibits from Sea Lion Cove to African Adventure that teach guests about animals all across the globe and the conservation efforts to protect them. The zoo welcomes over 800,000 guests annually, offering a world-class guest experience and conservation education to all who visit. The mission of Fresno Chaffee Zoo is to inspire wonder of our natural world, provide an engaging learning environment, and create a passion for conservation.