The https://www.fresnostate.edu/agf/farmmarket/ (5368 N. Chestnut Ave.) will host its biggest plant sale of the year from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Over 100 varieties of certified organic and conventional vegetables and herbs will be available outside the store. Discounted prices will also be available on annuals, houseplants, perennials and succulents located inside the store. All of the plants were raised at the campus horticulture nursery by students who will be at the sale to offer plant care tips. The farm market will continue a sale on select 2017 and 2018 vintages of red, white and rosé wines made by students at the Fresno State Winery. Customers can purchase new, olive oil products that feature lemon- and basil-infused flavors and its Miller’s Blend that combines all three campus olive oil varieties. The market produce section will also feature fresh asparagus, lemons, mandarins, oranges and strawberries from the campus farm. INFO: Calliope Correia, 559.278.2952, ccorreia@csufresno.edu, horticulture nursery Facebook page.