Five Fresno State graphic design students have won six gold and 33 silver awards in the American Advertising Federation Regional (District 14) ADDY Awards, competing against students from San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Sacramento, Reno and the Fresno area. The regional level is the second level of a three-tiered competition. Gold-winning designs move on to the national level.

Many of these works will be on display at the “Revival BFA Portfolio Exhibition 2022” May 6-13 at the Phebe Conley Art Gallery. Meet the graphic design students and discuss their work at the opening reception at 5 p.m. Friday, May 6. Parking is free after 4 p.m. on Friday in suggested Lots P4 or P5.