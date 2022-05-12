Fresno State welcomes this year’s commencement ceremonies back to the Save Mart Center May 20 and 21 (with two celebrations happening on May 13).

About 5,980 class of 2022 graduates will be eligible for degree conferral, pending final certification of spring degrees.

Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval will preside over the ceremonies for each of the University’s eight schools and colleges. Two students selected from the undergraduate and graduate deans’ medalists will receive top academic honors at their school or college ceremony — the Undergraduate President’s Medalist and the University Graduate Medalist. These two recipients will be announced at the President’s Recognition Reception on May 19.

Fresno State will also honor nine faculty members with Provost’s Awards, which recognize outstanding teaching, research and service. Dr. Annette Levi, professor of agricultural business, was selected for Fresno State’s 2022 Provost’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.

After no commencement ceremonies being held in 2020 due to COVID, last year’s commencement celebrations (for the classes of 2020 and 2021) were held outdoors at Bulldog Stadium for the first time since 2003. After the Save Mart Center was built, it became the new home for commencement in 2004.

Ceremonies for the colleges and schools and several affinity celebrations will take place according to the following schedule. Degrees are conferred at the college commencement ceremonies, indicated in bold in the list below: