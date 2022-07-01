With the sun rising on the next chapter of Fresno State Athletics, the pride and tradition of the Bulldogs is, and always will be, rooted in the Central Valley.

Over the course of the next trip around the closest star, Fresno State Athletics will show why the Bulldogs compete “For The V” – an iconic symbol which represents the Central Valley and has been integrated into the Bulldogs’ primary logo as a green V on a dog tag and used as a standalone mark on Fresno State’s athletic uniform over the years.

For the full story, visit gobulldogs.com.