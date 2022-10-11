The Institute for Media and Public Trust at Fresno State, in collaboration with the First Amendment Coalition, presents a free webinar, “Press Freedom 101: Know Your Newsgathering Rights and Limitations,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on Zoom. Registration is free.

Led by First Amendment experts, the program covers key laws and legal limits on topics such as filming police in public, recording broadcasting public meetings, accessing disaster scenes and protests, and the legal protections for journalists shielding confidential news sources and unpublished materials.

The session will include practical considerations for reporters, photographers and editors. Participants will come away with ready-to-use information to help them cover everything from wildfires to public protests. The webinar will include live Spanish interpreters and closed captioning.