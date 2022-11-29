A new chapter unfolds as Fresno State welcomes its next live mascot, 5-month-old Victor E. Bulldog IV.

“The live mascot program is just one of the many facets of Fresno State that makes us so unique,” said Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval. “Today, we celebrate our newest campus ambassador.”

Born June 22 in a litter of four puppies to parents Cersei and Athens, Victor E. Bulldog IV is the great nephew of current live mascot, Victor E. Bulldog III. He currently weighs 30 pounds and has a predicted adult weight of 50 to 55 pounds.

“This pup is well equipped to be our next mascot,” said Dr. Chris Dobbins, an alumnus and local veterinarian at Fresno Pet ER. “His overall health and demeanor are perfect for the job. Although he has big shoes to fill, his love of people, fearlessness and energetic attitude are setting him up for success.”

Both Victor E. Bulldog III and Victor E. Bulldog IV will work together into spring 2023, when a changing of the collar ceremony will officially induct Victor E. Bulldog IV as Fresno State’s acting mascot.

“It’s exciting to be able to celebrate the live mascot legacy as a community,” said Jacqui Glasener, executive director and live mascot caretaker for the Fresno State Alumni Association. “As the only CSU campus with a live mascot, we are distinguished among our peers for the Bulldog spirit we bring to 300,000 alumni worldwide.”



Fans can continue to follow Victor E. Bulldog III as he crosses the finish line on his #VictorELap retirement tour via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The Live Mascot Program is solely funded by donations from fans and friends of Fresno State. To make a gift in celebration of the next era of mascot excellence, visit the Fresno State Alumni Association website.

Live mascot history

Legend has it that in 1921 student body President Warren Moody and friends were continually greeted on campus by a white bulldog. Soon, students were bringing the nameless pooch to football games, and Arids Walker made the motion to adopt the nickname in a student body meeting. On Nov. 21, the Morning Republican first referred to Fresno State as the Bulldogs.

But there was no official mascot until 1935, when a white, purebred bulldog named Touchdown was introduced.

In the mid-1950s, Moose debuted on the sidelines. But tragedy struck in 1958 after a game against College of the Pacific when Moose escaped his student keeper’s grasp and ran under the wheels of the visitors’ rooters train.

Upon hearing the news, the Marine Corps donated Moose II, who was later succeeded by Diamond. Moose III, described as “a shy version of [Fresno State’s] ferocious mascot” lived to be 13, but retired in 1973 after 10 years in the role because he feared the cannon that celebrated Bulldogs touchdowns. Moosifour was donated in 1973, but attracted little enthusiasm during a time when campus turmoil upstaged student spirit.

In the 1980s football coach Jim Sweeney revived the live mascot tradition, purchasing Halftime. But the tradition faded again until 2006 when Victor E. Bulldog was introduced after a tryout that included more than 90 bulldogs. Beloved by fans, he succumbed to cancer in 2012 at age 8. Victor E. Bulldog II debuted Sept. 15, 2012, and tragically died from a bee sting before turning 3 years old.

In June 2015, Victor E. Bulldog III took the helm, and has been adored by the community since.