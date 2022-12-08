The new year represents new beginnings and prosperous luck for the Hmong people. To educate and celebrate, Fresno State will have its inaugural campus celebration of Hmong New Year from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20.

The Fresno State Hmong New Year Celebration will be held in the Satellite Student Union, with ball tossing and other traditional Hmong activities, light appetizers, musical performances from students and faculty, dance performances from community members and a fashion show by the Hmong Student Association.

Sponsors for this event include Asian American Studies, Asian Faculty and Staff Association, Cross Cultural and Gender Center, Hmong Student Association, Hmong Studies Program, Admissions and Recruitment, as well as Technology Services.

If you have any questions, please contact the Cross Cultural and Gender Center at 559.278.4435 or ccgcapi@mail.fresnostate.edu.