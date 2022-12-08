The Fresno State Ethics Center and the Human Rights Coalition of the Central Valley will host a panel discussion on human rights and indigenous people from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec.10, at the Fresno State Library in the Table Mountain Rancheria Reading Room.

The purpose is to educate and advocate on issues important to native people. The panel moderator is Dr. Kenneth Hansen, a professor in the College of Social Sciences. The invited speakers include Willie J. Carrillo, Joannie Suina Romero, Joshua Lanakila Mangauil and Roman C. Rain Tree.

Info: The Human Rights Coalition of the Central Valley at 559. 270.7041, 559.801.8189 or hrccentralvalley@gmail.com.