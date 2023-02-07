Over 50 Fresno State animal science students and faculty will help host the beef cattle section of the 30th annual Red Wave Classic Junior Livestock Show Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12, in the Carolee Boele Livestock Pavilion at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds.

This event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with market beef showmanship, while breeding heifer showmanship events begin at 9 a.m. Sunday. Over 100 head of beef cattle will be exhibited by area youth from around California and neighboring states.

Admission is free to the public, and the event is sponsored by Farmers’ Best Feed and Sullivan Show Supplies. Lunch will be served daily by the campus meat science club, and parking is available at the corner of Butler and Chance avenues.

A second Red Wave show for junior competitors to show sheep, goats and swine is scheduled for Friday to Sunday, March 10 to 12. The combined event is the department’s largest off-campus outreach event and provides students with hands-on management experience while working with over 500 exhibitors and industry sponsors. INFO: Geoff Thurner, gthurner@csufresno.edu.